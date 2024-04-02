AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

AVDX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 254,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 750,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 17,604 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $229,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 750,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,686.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

