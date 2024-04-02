Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 12.0% in March

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,650,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 255,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.36. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

