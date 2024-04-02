Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $8,525,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter worth about $567,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Atlas Lithium Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ATLX traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 42,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. Atlas Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

