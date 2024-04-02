Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Up 15.5% in March

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Asure Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 21,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,036. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ASUR. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 166.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Asure Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 52.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

