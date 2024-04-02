ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Short Interest Update

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert John Andrew Ryan bought 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $36,650.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,079.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,246 shares of company stock valued at $41,801. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ASP Isotopes from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 172,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,437. The firm has a market cap of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 5.04. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

Featured Stories

