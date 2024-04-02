Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $10.43

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.43, but opened at $10.93. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 3,044,850 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ROIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,460,000 after buying an additional 1,473,085 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,786,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after buying an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

