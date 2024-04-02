Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.83

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 11220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Tritium DCFC Trading Down 13.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the second quarter worth $36,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

