Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 966900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOOF shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 13.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

