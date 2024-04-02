Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.26

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 427428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDOC

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,470 shares in the company, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock worth $2,025,041. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth $3,675,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $6,772,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.