Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $243.25

Apr 2nd, 2024

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$243.25 and last traded at C$243.25, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$247.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$831.92 million, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$255.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$266.93.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1862878 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 185.68%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

