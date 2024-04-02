Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $243.25

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$243.25 and last traded at C$243.25, with a volume of 296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$247.00.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$831.92 million, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$255.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$266.93.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.1862878 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is 185.68%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.