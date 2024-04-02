Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.38

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 61095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.