Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Shares Up 7.7%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.49. 168,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 216,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

