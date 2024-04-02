Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.24

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.16, with a volume of 69773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.11.

PEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total value of C$509,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.54, for a total transaction of C$407,120.00. Insiders have sold 186,660 shares of company stock worth $2,586,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

