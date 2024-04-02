A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 9.1% in March

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,243,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

A SPAC II Acquisition stock remained flat at $11.14 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

