CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.19

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 87936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

CNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

