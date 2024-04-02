AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 773,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $715,198,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

