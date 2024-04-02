Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $257.91

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.91 and last traded at $256.80, with a volume of 3352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CW. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

