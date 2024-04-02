Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 5.6%

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 288,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 85,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

