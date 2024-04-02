Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.29

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 757755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $650.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,848 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,034,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,502 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

