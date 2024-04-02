JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,733,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,845,000 after purchasing an additional 235,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,524,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after acquiring an additional 221,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 149,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 104,602 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,480. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

