Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

