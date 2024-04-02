Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.03. 21,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $53.36.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

