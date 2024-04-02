Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

