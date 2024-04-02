Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after buying an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,366 shares of company stock worth $14,491,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $18.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $963.33. 85,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,563. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $480.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

