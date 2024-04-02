Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 129 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.61. 152,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,545. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.