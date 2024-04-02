Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 43 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,603,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.43. The stock had a trading volume of 77,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.46 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

