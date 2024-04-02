Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTIP opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

