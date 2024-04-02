Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.09 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

