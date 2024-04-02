Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.62 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $135.62 million and approximately $521,264.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $639.20 or 0.00965779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00163110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00180331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00133016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,391,012 coins and its circulating supply is 74,391,882 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

