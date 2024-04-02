Vertcoin Market Cap Hits $3.28 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $14,501.88 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,185.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.20 or 0.00965779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00163110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00046562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00052066 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00180331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00133016 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,071,060 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

