Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $42.90. 82,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,096. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

