Veracity Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EPAM traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.92. 21,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,053. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

