DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DSW stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 million, a PE ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18.

About DSW Capital

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

