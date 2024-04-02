DSW Capital’s (DSW) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of DSW stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. DSW Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.75 million, a PE ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About DSW Capital
