Veracity Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cintas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $678.46. 63,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $624.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $438.59 and a 12 month high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

