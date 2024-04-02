JB Capital LLC Buys 11,264 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,640 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,371. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

