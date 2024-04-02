JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of ITT by 20.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ITT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.89. 57,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,519. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITT

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.