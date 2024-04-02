JB Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.31. The company had a trading volume of 117,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,577. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $515.27 and its 200 day moving average is $471.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

