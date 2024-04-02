Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,092,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 299,171 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 112,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,215. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

