JB Capital LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. 136,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.