JB Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,387,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $21,305,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $15.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,466. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

