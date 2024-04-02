SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $207.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $208.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

