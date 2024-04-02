Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expands By 13.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 29th total of 586,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTLF shares. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

