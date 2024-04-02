HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,646. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.