HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the February 29th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $317,006.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,646. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

HashiCorp Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

