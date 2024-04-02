HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Update

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 257,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 156,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFFG opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $280.87 million for the quarter.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

