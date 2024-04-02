Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,622. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 355,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

