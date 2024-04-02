Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,600 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the February 29th total of 701,200 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 760.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 312.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 287,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter worth $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

