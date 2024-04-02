Litecoin Cash Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.70 million and $32.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,958,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,944,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00531649 USD and is down -24.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

