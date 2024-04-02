Litecoin Cash Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.70 million and $32.70 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,958,637 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,944,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00531649 USD and is down -24.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
