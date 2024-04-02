SALT Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $15,189.06 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007595 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014699 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,512.26 or 0.99985347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01746527 USD and is down -25.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $11,389.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

