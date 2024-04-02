Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Lessened by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. TheStreet lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

NYSE FNV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $120.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,896. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

