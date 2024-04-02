Veracity Capital LLC Sells 223 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 2,572,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,948,834. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

